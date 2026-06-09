Lidl accelerates its expansion in Spain

Lidl plans to open 40 new stores in Spain this year and renovate 10 others. The discount retailer, which is the third-largest player in the country, aims to narrow the gap between itself and market leader Mercadona and Carrefour.

High ambitions

Lidl has 50 new stores planned for Spain this year: 40 new stores and 10 renovations, in which existing stores will be modernized and expanded. The announcement, made by the retailer at a recent supplier day in Barcelona, underscores the company’s high ambitions.

The German chain still lags far behind the dominant market leader Mercadona, which holds a 27% market share. Carrefour, the number two, has a 9% share, while Lidl currently stands at 6.9%. The discounter has approximately 700 stores in Spain and employs 19,700 people there.

At the event, the retailer emphasized that private labels play a crucial role in the chain’s success, but also that more than half of what the chain purchases from Spanish suppliers is exported to other countries where the group operates. According to Lidl, it contributes more than 9.2 billion euros annually to Spain’s gross domestic product.