Lidl encourages children to play with their food in new campaign

Lidl wants to get children to eat more fruits and vegetables with a new nationwide campaign in the Netherlands. The supermarket chain aims to make healthy eating more fun, with simple blueprints that parents and children can use to create edible creations together.

Only 2 in 5 eat enough fruits and vegetables

The campaign addresses a persistent problem: according to figures from Wageningen University & Research, only two out of five children in the Netherlands eat enough fruits and vegetables. “With ‘Snackpret,’ we’re turning the old rule ‘don’t play with your food’ on its head. By encouraging children to play with fruits and vegetables, we’re helping them discover new flavors in a fun way,” says Kevin Ockeloen, Marketing Engagement Manager at Lidl Netherlands.

With Snackpret, apples, grapes, bell peppers, cucumbers, and other products are transformed into figures and objects. The recipes use no more than five ingredients. Examples include a tortoise made from an apple and grapes, a “Bell Pepper Car” made from snack peppers and cucumber, and a “Krapple”. The idea behind the campaign is that children are more likely to try new flavors when they help create their own snacks.

From World Cup lion to bean boat

The supermarket chain links Snackpret to moments throughout the year that are familiar to children. The campaign kicks off this summer with World Cup specials, including a “World Cup Lion” made from pineapple and mandarin oranges and an edible “World Cup Cup.” Later in the year, a “Bean (Steam) Boat” will be featured around Sinterklaas. Children can also share their own creations via a special website.

Snackpret is part of Lidl’s broader health initiative. The chain has long supported an educational program that teaches elementary school students how to cook with fresh ingredients. With this new campaign, Lidl is explicitly extending that mission to the home environment.

The nationwide campaign launches this week via outdoor advertising, social media, and in-store displays. In all Lidl stores, customers will find free building plans and inspiration cards in a special display. Lidl is also posting video instructions on its website and YouTube channel.