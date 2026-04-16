Lidl and Iceland ads banned in the UK

Both Lidl and Iceland were forced to pull their ads in the United Kingdom. They are the first retailers to face penalties under the UK’s recent ban on junk food advertising.

First enforcement action

Since January, it has been illegal in the United Kingdom to advertise so-called HFSS products (high in fat, salt, and sugar) on television before 9 p.m. Paid advertisements for unhealthy food are also no longer permitted online. The measures are part of broader government efforts to tackle rising childhood obesity in the United Kingdom.