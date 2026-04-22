[Interview] “World foods are an attractive category for retailers” (Kaisa Lipponen, Paulig)

Tex-Mex recipes offer a flavorful and easy gateway to the world cuisine category. Thanks in part to acquisitions, market leader Paulig is now expanding its reach into Asian cuisines: “Flavor is our strength.”

European hub in Belgium

For many people, Paulig may not yet be a very well-known name, but with revenue of 1.39 billion euros, more than 1 billion of which comes from food, it is no small player in the FMCG world. The Finnish-origin group operates in 13 European countries and sells its products in approximately 80 countries worldwide. It employs 2,700 people across 14 production facilities.