[Interview] “Canned fish is the future of fish consumption” (Bart van Olphen, Fish Tales)

Driven by a passion for sustainable fishing, Bart van Olphen founded the Fish Tales brand, which aims to be a driving force in the fishing industry. Together with Jamie Oliver, he is launching a Seafood Revolution: “Soon, there will only be sustainable fish—or no fish at all.”

More transparent, fairer, and more sustainable

“I used to be a chef in Paris,” says Bart van Olphen. “There, I became fascinated by fish—by the sheer variety of species and their versatility. That was the starting point for launching a fish market chain in Amsterdam in the early 2000s. Until someone from an NGO came to me and said: 80% of your product range isn’t sustainable. That’s when I started asking my suppliers for sustainably caught fish. Since they couldn’t guarantee that, I set out on my own, searching for sustainable fishing communities. I traveled for twenty years. After about ten years, I founded Fish Tales. First came the mission, then the company.”