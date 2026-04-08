Iglo owner Nomad Foods reshuffles European leadership

Frozen food company Nomad Foods has appointed two new regional presidents. The company behind brands such as Findus and Iglo hopes this will enable it to better respond to local differences.

Better local alignment

Effective April 13, Jon Fernandez de Barrena will assume the role of President Southern Europe, a newly created position. He will lead a large region encompassing France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the Adriatic markets. Fernandez de Barrena joins from Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, where he has served as CEO since July 2023.

In addition, Nomad Foods announces plans to appoint a President of Central Europe later this year. This executive will be responsible for commercial activities in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Scandinavian markets, including Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway.

CEO Dominic Brisby positions the move as a strategic step toward further growth. According to Brisby, the new roles should lead to sharper commercial execution, greater agility, and better alignment between local teams and the group strategy. In March, Nomad Foods had already appointed Simon Ball as President of the UK & Ireland.

In contrast, the group plans to centralize marketing more under a Chief Marketing Officer in the future. This new role is intended to create an integrated marketing organization, with a focus on brand development, communication, and innovation. However, no specific appointment has been made yet.