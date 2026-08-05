Former Carrefour CEO Daniel Bernard has died

Daniel Bernard, who served as CEO of Carrefour from 1998 to 2005, passed away on the night of August 4–5. He expanded the retailer’s international operations, oversaw the merger with Promodès, and acquired GB, the Belgian market leader at the time.

Global player

Daniel Bernard made the move from the German Metro Group to Carrefour in 1992, where he became CEO in 1998. Under his leadership, Carrefour grew from a French market leader into a global player, with operations in Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

A key milestone was the 1999 merger with the French family-owned group Promodès (which included Dia and the now-defunct brands Continent and Champion) and the subsequent acquisition of the Belgian company GB, in which Promodès already held a stake.

He was also instrumental in the introduction of the Carrefour Quality Chain, which improved relations with the agricultural sector. Due to disappointing performance at the hypermarkets and the stock’s decline, he was forced to step down in 2005. Afterward, he went on to serve as chairman of the Kingfisher home improvement group, among other roles.