FAO: five times more meat, but 14% is lost

Global production of animal-based foods has grown exponentially over the past sixty years. According to a new FAO study, global meat production rose from approximately 71 million tons in 1961 to 361 million tons in 2022.

Asia dominates production

Poultry meat, in particular, saw spectacular growth, while egg and pork production also increased significantly. Beef production, on the other hand, remained stable or declined in various regions. Milk and egg production also rose sharply. In 2022, the world produced 930 million tons of milk compared to 342 million tons in 1961, while egg production rose from 15 million tons to 94 million tons.