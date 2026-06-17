EU relaxes rules for genetically modified crops

New genetically modified food products will soon be allowed to be sold in EU supermarkets without specific GMO labeling. The decision is intended to accelerate innovation in agriculture, but critics say it becomes more difficult to ensure transparency in the food supply chain.

Opening door to genetic modification

The European Parliament has approved a relaxation of the rules for plants developed using new genomic techniques. As a result, certain foods based on so-called “new GMOs” will be allowed to enter the conventional food supply chain in the future without specific labeling.