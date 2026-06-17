Franchising U-turn brings Delhaize record profits

While several competitors are in the red, Delhaize has posted record profits in the highly competitive Belgian food retail market. The privatization of the stores has certainly had an impact.

Declining labor costs

On revenue of 5.5 billion euros, Delhaize posted an operating profit of 3.78%, or 207.3 million euros, last year. De Tijd reports this based on the supermarket chain’s recently filed annual report. As a result, the company was able to pay out 378 million euros to its owner, Ahold Delhaize, last year, through a 200 million euro capital reduction and a 178.3 million euro dividend.

This strong financial performance stands in contrast to the losses posted by competitors Lidl and Carrefour, as well as the pressure on results at market leader Colruyt.

The record profit is attributable to the Future Plan launched in 2023, under which the 128 integrated stores were sold to independent entrepreneurs. As a result, the number of full-time equivalent employees fell from 11,780 in 2023 to 3,423 in 2025. Franchise stores entail lower operating costs and greater flexibility. Virtually all supermarkets are open on Sundays, sell a wider range of local products, and benefit from dynamic entrepreneurship. Delhaize’s market share stood at 21.87% in 2025.