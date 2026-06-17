Belgian beer is losing its fizz: consumption and exports continue to decline

2025 was a tough year for the Belgian beer industry: both domestic consumption and exports declined, while the number of breweries continued to fall. Still, there are some bright spots: sales of non-alcoholic beers rose by 17%, and the industry invested a record 213 million euros in innovation and sustainability.

Bars lose ground

Total beer consumption in Belgium fell by 3.2% to 6.19 million hectoliters, while exports dropped by 4.8% to 14.42 million hectoliters. By comparison, in the record year of 2019, 18.4 million hectoliters were exported. Over the past decade, domestic consumption has declined by nearly one-fifth.