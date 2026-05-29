Ekoplaza introduces a sustainability rating for products

Organic supermarket chains Ekoplaza (in the Netherlands) and Färm (in Belgium) are introducing their own eco-rating system: with the so-called Ekoscope, products are assigned a score of one to twelve points based on twelve criteria related to health, social impact, and sustainability.

From Fairtrade to CO₂ emissions

The new decision-making tool is designed to give consumers greater insight into the social, health, and environmental impact of their purchases. Starting today, the score will appear on electronic shelf labels in stores and on the Ekoplaza website. The system will also be rolled out to the Belgian subsidiary Färm.