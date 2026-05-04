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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Eataly is looking for a second CEO following the “initial transition phase”

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Food4 May, 2026

Eataly is changing its CEO: Andrea Cipolloni is stepping down after three and a half years. The Italian food concept is now splitting the role: Gabriele Belsito, who until recently served as HR director, will become head of Europe, while the group is still searching for a separate CEO for the United States.

First growth phase successful

According to the company, the change is “part of a planned transition” following the completion of “the first phase of Eataly’s growth strategy.” Since 2022, Eataly has indeed achieved strong revenue growth: revenue rose from around 450 million euros to over 700 million euros in 2025.

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