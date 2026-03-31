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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Duvel Moortgat looks beyond beer following first drop in revenue in 20 years

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Food31 March, 2026

For the first time in two decades, sales at Duvel Moortgat are declining. The Belgian brewer is therefore accelerating the rollout of non-alcoholic and new beverages. CEO Michel Moortgat is even considering an energy drink and possibly a proprietary soft drink.

First decline in two decades

In 2025, Duvel Moortgat reported revenue of 598 million euros, a 1.7% decline compared to the previous year. Volume also fell by about 2% to 2.2 million hectoliters. This marks the brewer’s first sales decline in twenty years, excluding the COVID-19 year of 2020.

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