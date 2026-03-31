Duvel Moortgat looks beyond beer following first drop in revenue in 20 years

For the first time in two decades, sales at Duvel Moortgat are declining. The Belgian brewer is therefore accelerating the rollout of non-alcoholic and new beverages. CEO Michel Moortgat is even considering an energy drink and possibly a proprietary soft drink.

First decline in two decades

In 2025, Duvel Moortgat reported revenue of 598 million euros, a 1.7% decline compared to the previous year. Volume also fell by about 2% to 2.2 million hectoliters. This marks the brewer’s first sales decline in twenty years, excluding the COVID-19 year of 2020.