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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Dr. Oetker defies global uncertainties with sound results

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Food17 April, 2026
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Despite a challenging economic climate, Dr. Oetker posted stable results in 2025. Thanks to “clear priorities and innovative products,” the food company was able to maintain its competitive position.

Headwinds in America

“In an era of geopolitical turmoil and fluctuating markets, stability cannot be taken for granted,” said Carl Oetker, Chairman of the International Executive Board. The food group, including its subsidiary Coppenrath & Wiese, generated revenue of 4.3 billion euros—a 3% increase, adjusted for currency fluctuations.

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