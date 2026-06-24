Delhaize gives away one million free loaves of bread in response to Colruyt

Delhaize responds to Colruyt’s bakery expansion with its own bakery initiative. The supermarket chain is rolling out revamped bakery concepts in more than 150 stores and is giving away one million free loaves of bread to introduce consumers to the assortment.

Supermarket as a bakery destination

Delhaize aims to firmly position itself as the go-to bakery destination in the Belgian retail sector. To that end, the chain is accelerating the transformation of its bakery division. The retailer is investing in new store concepts, more artisanal production methods, and a broader product range.

“Our ambition is clear: we want to be the go-to destination for bakery products in the Belgian retail sector. By investing in quality, freshness, and the shopping experience, we’re bringing together the best of traditional baking with the convenience of the supermarket,” says Ellen Humbeeck, Head of Category Management Bakery at Delhaize.

Delhaize is focusing on more appealing store spaces, inspired by artisanal bakeries, with greater attention to presentation, freshness, and the shopping experience. The revamped concepts have already been rolled out in more than 150 stores in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Wider assortment

At the same time, the product range is being expanded. In addition to classic breads, there will be more whole-grain and high-fiber varieties, high-protein products, sweet and savory specialties, snacks, and on-the-go items. Delhaize aims to cater to various eating occasions, from breakfast to lunch breaks and from quick snacks to Sunday shopping.

Production is also being overhauled. For example, Delhaize is introducing proofing cabinets, which allow store teams to work with freshly prepared dough for items such as pistolets and baguettes. These products can rise on-site and then be baked in the store. According to the chain, this should ensure a higher level of freshness and a more authentic bakery experience.

In response to Colruyt?

To reinforce its revamped bakery strategy, Delhaize is launching a national promotion. From June 23 through July 1, the retailer will distribute one million bread bags throughout Belgium. Each bread bag entitles the holder to a free loaf of bread at a Delhaize store.

The timing appears to be no coincidence: in early June, Colruyt announced that it was expanding its fresh bakery concept to ten additional stores. Since the fall of 2025, the discounter has been testing an upgraded bakery offering that includes freshly baked bread, baguettes, pastries, and savory snacks. The concept has proven successful: in stores where Colruyt expanded its bread assortment, more than one in three customers purchases a product from the new lineup.