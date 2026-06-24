Zespri ships kiwis from the Port of Antwerp-Bruges to Vlissingen

Zespri is reorganizing its European distribution network and will leave the Belgian Port of Antwerp-Bruges in 2028. The kiwi supplier will now rely on three central hubs in the Netherlands, Italy, and Spain. As a result, traffic will shift from the port of Bruges to Vlissingen.

Three hubs as new backbone

Zeebrugge has served as the main European gateway for kiwis from New Zealand since 1984, but that role will come to an end within two years. Because the current contract expires in 2028, Zespri decided, following a thorough review of its European network, to move forward with a different structure.