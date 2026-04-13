Dairy giant Arla scraps planned Danish merger

The planned merger between the Danish dairy producer Arla and its industry peer Them Mejeri has been called off. The decision follows opposition from competition authorities.

Close to a takeover

Henrik Lilballe, Arla’s director in Denmark, expressed his disappointment in a press release. “We have done our utmost to bring this partnership to fruition and are grateful for the good cooperation with Them Mejeri throughout this process,” said Lilballe. “We went to great lengths to achieve our goal. As such, we regret that the plans cannot be carried out.”