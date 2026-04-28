Czech CEO leaves Ahold Delhaize

Petr Pavlik, Brand President of the Albert supermarket chain in the Czech Republic, is leaving the company to pursue a career outside the organization, Ahold Delhaize reports. The retailer has begun the search for a successor.

Interim CEO

Pavlik will hand over his duties effective today, Ahold Delhaize said in a press release. The executive returned to Ahold Delhaize in 2025 as Brand President of Albert, after having served as SVP at the company between 2016 and 2020. In the interim, he worked at online supermarket Rohlik and retail media company Cruxo, among others. He began his career in FMCG at Procter & Gamble.

Ahold Delhaize has begun the search for a successor. In the interim, Jesper Lauridsen, COO of the Central and Southeast Europe region at Ahold Delhaize, will serve in the role on an interim basis. Albert is the third-largest supermarket chain in the Czech Republic after Lidl and Kaufland. The company generates revenue of approximately 2.8 billion euros.