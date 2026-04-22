Colruyt promotes its CFO and selects an internal successor

Change at the top of Colruyt Group: CFO Stefaan Vandamme will hand over the reins to Michael Hamelryck on August 1, and will himself move to the family-owned holding company Korys.

“Ten instructive years”

Vandamme has worked at Colruyt Group since June 2016 and has served as CFO since 2019. During that time, he played a key role in expanding and professionalizing the finance organization, amid growth and complex external conditions.

He looks back with satisfaction: “After ten instructive years, I look back with pride on the achievements and the opportunities I’ve been given within the organization.” With his move to Korys, the Colruyt family’s investment holding company, Vandamme will remain closely connected to the group.

Continuity guaranteed

With Michael Hamelryck, Colruyt has explicitly opted for internal succession. He joined the group in 2019 after six years at KBC Group and rose to the position of Division Manager Group Finance. In that role, he managed treasury, insurance, payments, taxation, and legal affairs, among other areas.

Hamelryck built a reputation as the architect of various financial optimizations, including the issuance of a retail bond and the modernization of payment systems and risk management. CEO Stefan Goethaert is counting on that experience to “ensure the continuity of the finance department.”