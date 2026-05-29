Carrefour opens Belgium’s largest AI-powered store

Carrefour Belgium is opening its largest automated BuyBye store to date in Hasselt: it features eight refrigerated display cases with a wide variety of products and a cash machine where visitors can withdraw money.

The seventh location

The new autonomous store, the largest BuyBye in Belgium open to the public, is located at the Corda Campus in Hasselt, one of the largest technology and innovation campuses in Europe, which houses more than 100 startups and welcomes thousands of visitors and employees every day.

From now on, they can shop here seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The BuyBye store features eight refrigerators with a varied selection: from freshly prepared salads to bread and sandwich spreads, as well as ready-to-heat meals, snacks, and dry goods. An added bonus is the cash machine in the store. This allows customers not only to do their daily shopping but also to withdraw cash.

The BuyBye in Hasselt is already the seventh in the chain. Carrefour previously opened BuyByes at its Service Center in Zaventem, at the Carrefour Express in Yvoir, at the ibis hotels at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and at Brussels-South Station, at the NATO base SHAPE in Mons, and at the MontLégia Hospital in Liège.