Carrefour is now launching in Guinea and Nigeria

Carrefour continues its expansion in Africa. The company has signed franchise agreements with local partners in Guinea and Nigeria. The French group’s ambition is to become the largest food retailer in Africa.

Target: 60 countries worldwide

On Wednesday, April 15, the first Carrefour supermarket opened in Conakry, the capital of the Republic of Guinea. The French food retailer formed a partnership there with the local Imperial group, which will quickly convert seven stores to the Carrefour concept. In September, the first store will open in Nigeria, Africa’s largest market with over 230 million inhabitants. There, Carrefour is collaborating with the Hypercity group, which will brand four stores with the French retailer’s logo. By 2028, Carrefour and its new partners plan to open 20 new retail locations, according to the press release.

Carrefour previously signed similar agreements in Congo, Ethiopia, and Ghana. The company aims to become the largest food retailer in Africa with a presence in 22 countries. Globally, the group is targeting 60 countries, aiming to become the retailer with the largest geographic footprint in the world. This ambition is part of the Carrefour 2030 strategic plan that CEO Alexandre Bompard presented in February. Today, the retailer already operates in more than 40 countries.