Carrefour Belgium encouraged by comparable sales growth and increasing market share

Promotions, Sunday openings, new store openings, and e-commerce paid off for Carrefour Belgium in the second quarter: like-for-like sales growth is accelerating and market share is increasing.

Pricing initiatives pay off

Carrefour Belgium saw like-for-like sales rise by 1.3% in the second quarter, following 0.8% growth in the first quarter. Furthermore, market share is also showing signs of improvement: stabilisation, according to the press release; an increase, in fact, according to CEO Alexandre Bompard during the presentation, in what the retailer describes as “one of the most competitive markets in Europe”. Customer satisfaction (NPS) also trended upwards, reaching a record high.

These strong figures indicate that the strategic plan the retailer launched this year is paying off. Carrefour highlights various pricing initiatives, such as the tiered pricing system on more than 450 essential products in its hypermarkets, the “Croc’Prix” purchasing power campaigns, exclusive promotions, and personalized benefits through the Bonus Card.

At the same time, Carrefour continues to expand its product range with 3,000 new products in the first half of the year, including 258 Carrefour-branded products. Examples include the launch of a high-protein product line and the expansion of its non-alcoholic beverage selection.

Growth from Sunday openings and e-commerce

In addition, the integrated stores successfully began Sunday openings in early 2026. Carrefour opened seven new stores, including its seventh BuyBye—an AI-driven automated store—at the Corda Campus in Hasselt. E-commerce activity grew by 21%.

Earlier this morning, it was announced that Carrefour Belgium posted an operating profit in 2025 for the first time in five years. This turnaround was due, in part, to cost savings in logistics. However, there was still a net loss of 9.8 million euros. This year, Carrefour expects to see a positive impact from Sunday openings at its integrated stores, which began in January.

“These results reinforce Carrefour Belgium’s ambition to continue on its path toward creating additional value in the second half of the year,” the retailer’s press release concludes.