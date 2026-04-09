BrewDog bankrupt in Belgium and Germany following takeover

The Belgian and German branch of the Scottish craft beer brewer BrewDog have filed for bankruptcy. However, the parent company was recently (partially) acquired by the American company Tilray Brands, a producer of beverages and medical cannabis.

Brussels and Berlin pubs close

The curtain has fallen on the imposing bar near Brussels Central Station, which has been the heart of BrewDog in Belgium since 2015. BrewDog Belgium has been declared bankrupt, reports L’Echo. The Belgian operations are not part of the deal with Tilray and are now being phased out of the network. Thus, another international pillar of the beer brand with the rebellious image is falling away.