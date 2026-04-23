Average Rob launches La Patate, a chip shop with international ambitions

YouTuber and entrepreneur Robert Van Impe, better known as Average Rob, is moving on from beer (Tout Bien) to another Belgian classic: the chip shop. The first La Patate is opening right next to Antwerp Station, with at least two more locations set to follow this year.

Already looking abroad

On 8 May, La Patate, a new chip shop concept by Average Rob, will open its first location on De Keyserlei in Antwerp, right next to its Central Station. Or rather, “with” and not “by” Average Rob, as the concept is a collaboration with serial entrepreneurs Gilles Mattelin and Jorn Vanysacker, investment fund Green Park Investment Partners, and hospitality group MTM. The latter already operates ten foodservice locations in Ghent and brings operational expertise to the table.

Straight away, La Patate is set to expand its chain, with at least two more locations planned for 2026. They will all be strategically located in prime city centre locations. The goal after that is to open a minimum of twenty branches within four years. In the longer term, La Patate is looking to expand internationally. The company aims to establish itself as a symbol of Belgian culinary identity, much like pizza represents Italy or sushi represents Japan.

Typical chip shop, but triple-A

La Patate consciously wants to return to the heart of Belgian fry culture. No extensive or experimental menu, but a streamlined and recognizable selection: fries fried in beef tallow, classic stew, meatballs in tomato sauce, and vol-au-vent. The recipes were tested by taste panels to ensure quality and consistency. The snack selection also stays true to tradition, featuring well-known products through partnerships with brands like Mora and Vanreusel.

According to Van Impe, however, La Patate is not an opportunistic move, but a logical next step, translating a personal passion into a physical concept. Average Rob aims to bring more than just name recognition: his outspoken love for fries is supposed to form an authentic marketing story. That storytelling—combined with his reach on social media—gives La Patate a strong starting position in terms of brand awareness.