Xandres expands its secondhand service online

Xandres is launching its secondhand platform, Xandres Preloved, in the Benelux and Germany via a dedicated website. Customers will also soon be able to drop off pre-owned items at all stores.

Testing profitability

Following tests with secondhand sales in Belgian stores in Ghent and Bruges, the fashion brand now opts for a full rollout. Through the Xandres Preloved webshop, customers can buy and sell pre-owned items from the brand. Jasmien Wynants, external sustainability strategist (Masjien), shared this on LinkedIn.

The launch is part of the European Union-funded “Just Fashion EU Project.” Through this initiative, Xandres is investigating whether extending the lifespan of garments can be profitable within the existing business model. For the technical foundation of the online store, Xandres is collaborating with the French technology company Faume, which specializes in white-label resale.

In addition to the online store, the brand is also expanding its physical clothing buyback program. Starting April 20, customers can return worn items at all fifteen Xandres stores in exchange for a voucher.