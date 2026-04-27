Vinted is already worth 8 billion euros

Following an investment round of 880 million euros, the secondhand platform Vinted is now valued at 8 billion euros. The company notes that the online secondhand market is growing faster than the overall e-commerce sector.

60% increase

Both existing and new investors participated in the recent secondary funding round. With a valuation of 8 billion euros, Vinted is performing 60% better than the 5 billion euros from a previous funding round in November 2024, reports the Financial Times.

The Lithuanian secondhand platform saw revenue rise by 38% in 2025 to 1.1 billion euros, while the total value of goods traded (GMV) reached 10.8 billion euros. Net profit amounted to 62 million euros.

CEO Thomas Plantenga states that the online secondhand market is growing faster than e-commerce in general, and that his company, with Vinted Marketplace, Vinted Go, and Vinted Pay, is well-positioned to build on this growth. Vinted is now active in 26 countries, including the U.S. since the beginning of this year.