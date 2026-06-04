Viktor&Rolf is now wholly controlled by the Italian owner of Diesel

The Italian fashion group OTB is acquiring the remaining shares in Viktor&Rolf from the founders, thereby becoming the sole owner of the Dutch fashion house. The luxury group has held a majority stake since 2008.

“Visionary and influential designers”

OTB (Only The Brave), the international fashion and luxury group behind the brands Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, and Viktor&Rolf, has completed the acquisition of 100% of Viktor&Rolf, the avant-garde haute couture house founded in 1993 by designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren.