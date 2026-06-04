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Written by Jorg Snoeck
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Viktor&Rolf is now wholly controlled by the Italian owner of Diesel

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Fashion4 June, 2026
Viktor & Rolf

The Italian fashion group OTB is acquiring the remaining shares in Viktor&Rolf from the founders, thereby becoming the sole owner of the Dutch fashion house. The luxury group has held a majority stake since 2008.

“Visionary and influential designers”

OTB (Only The Brave), the international fashion and luxury group behind the brands Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, and Viktor&Rolf, has completed the acquisition of 100% of Viktor&Rolf, the avant-garde haute couture house founded in 1993 by designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren.

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