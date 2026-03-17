Uniqlo breaks records again in Europe

Uniqlo has posted particularly strong results in Europe, with significant increases in revenue and profit over the past fiscal year. The retailer attributes these strong results to expansion and the influx of younger customers.

Double-digit growth

In the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, Uniqlo Europe’s revenue rose 34% to 2.27 billion euros, while net profit increased 9.12% to 243.3 million euros. Operating profit before impairment losses rose by 14.2% to 323.43 million euros. The gross margin remained at 59%, one percentage point lower than in 2024 due to exchange rate fluctuations and higher procurement costs.