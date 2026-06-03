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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Takko starts the year with record figures

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Fashion3 June, 2026
Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Takko Fashion kicks off the 2026/27 fiscal year with both higher sales and profits. According to the fashion discounter, this is the best start to a fiscal year ever. At the same time, the chain is continuing its expansion and investments.

On the upswing after a year of contraction

In the first quarter, both adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA were higher than a year earlier. Adjusted net revenue for the first three months came in at 295 million euros, a 3% increase compared to the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 26% to 33 million euros.

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