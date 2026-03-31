Superdry plans to open 21 new stores in Europe

Superdry & Co. is opening 21 new stores this year: fifteen locations will be in the UK, and six on the European mainland. Berlin and Utrecht have already been confirmed. A partnership with El Corte Inglés will also bring the brand to Spain.

Multi-brand stores

CEO Julian Dunkerton previously stated that Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands are the primary growth markets, as soon as “the right locations become available.” The approach aligns with the rebranding to Superdry & Co. and the return to profitability.