Struggling jacket brand JOTT finds a buyer

Following legal proceedings, the French fashion chain JOTT, known for its down jackets, is getting a new owner. The takeover bid from Amoniss, the vehicle of entrepreneur Salih Halassi, has been selected as the best option for the struggling retailer.

Stretched too far

JOTT, founded in 2010 in Marseille by the Gourdikian family, became a leading brand in the mid-range segment of the French fashion market thanks to its lightweight, colorful down jackets. In 2021, investment fund L Catterton—backed by LVMH—acquired a majority stake, with the goal of international expansion. However, those ambitions clashed with a deteriorating market environment and mounting debt.