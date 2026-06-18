Spanish fashion group Tendam aims to expand into the United Kingdom

Tendam, the ambitious Spanish group behind fashion retailers Cortefiel, Springfield, and Women’secret, is making a major push for international growth. The United Kingdom is also in its sights.

Doubling revenue

Today, Spain still accounts for about 70% of Tendam’s revenue, but that will change in the near future. The group aims to nearly double its revenue by 2030, to around 3 billion euros, primarily through international expansion and acquisitions. The company currently operates in 80 countries with more than 1,850 retail locations. This includes a mix of company-owned stores in Europe and franchise partnerships in Latin America and the Middle East.