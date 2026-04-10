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Europe - EN
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Written by Pauline Neerman
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New Central management for Selfridges, KaDeWe and co

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Fashion10 April, 2026
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Central Group, the owner of Selfridges, de Bijenkorf, KaDeWe, and others, is changing its European management structure. A new, shared executive team for Europe is tasked with accelerating the growth of the luxury department stores.

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The Thai retail group aims to accelerate the growth of its luxury department store portfolio while simultaneously enhancing operational cohesion among the various formats. Pierluigi Cocchini will therefore become Chief Executive Officer for Europe. He will be responsible for the strategic direction and day-to-day management of the European network, which spans seven countries.

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