ReconKering: How Kering is pulling out all the stops to save Gucci

Profit margin to more than double

Kering is aiming for a structural improvement in its operating profit margin, which is expected to be more than double the 2025 level by mid-2028. In addition, the group is aiming for a return on capital employed (ROCE) of more than 20%. De Meo emphasized that the recovery plan, dubbed ReconKering, revolves around restoring the brands’ appeal and sharpening operational efficiency.

“ReconKering is our way of returning to what makes Kering unique, while simultaneously embracing the future of luxury,” said De Meo. “We are combining creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance with a sharper focus on execution.”