LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault sarcastically “thanks” for critical family portrayal

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault rejects the suggestion that his five children are embroiled in a succession battle. In a sarcastic three-page letter, he accuses the French newspaper Le Monde of conducting a one-sided investigation into his business empire, political influence, and family.

“King of France”

Bernard Arnault has reacted strongly to a six-part investigative series by Le Monde about his power within the luxury group LVMH and the alleged rivalry among his children. The 77-year-old billionaire published a detailed response on X via LVMH’s account on Sunday. “Apparently, I am the head of France’s last royal family,” Arnault begins his letter, full of irony.