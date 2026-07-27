After a strong first half of the year, Mango is on track to reach 4 billion in revenue

Store openings, rising online sales, and continued international expansion have helped Mango achieve an excellent first half of the year. The Spanish fashion retailer is on track to reach its revenue target of 4 billion euros this year.

International already accounts for more than three-quarters of revenue

Mango saw revenue rise by 7.2% to 1.852 billion euros in the first half of the year. At constant exchange rates, growth was 10.7%. Growth came from both brick-and-mortar stores and online sales, which posted double-digit growth and now account for 32% of total revenue. 77% of the company’s total revenue was generated by its international operations. While its home market of Spain remained Mango’s largest market, it was followed by France, Turkey, Germany, and the U.S.

Mango ended the first half of the year with more than 2,960 retail locations in over 120 markets, following the opening of 127 stores and the renovation of another 37 locations. The retailer invested nearly 90 million euros in expanding and improving its store network, strengthening its operational and technological capabilities, and further developing its corporate campus.

Positive momentum

“We are entering the final stretch of our 4Es 2024–2026 Strategic Plan with a clear ambition to reach €4 billion in revenue this year,” said Toni Ruiz, Chairman and CEO of Mango. “Our first-half results demonstrate continued positive momentum, with growth ahead of the wider market, further strengthening our position as one of the leading international fashion brands.”

With these strong results, Mango is building on its momentum: last year, the fashion chain also posted record figures, with double-digit growth in both revenue and profit.