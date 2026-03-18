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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Puig steps aside and appoints CEO

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Fashion18 March, 2026

Puig, the group behind luxury brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier and Dries Van Noten, is separating the roles of CEO and executive chairman by appointing José Manuel Albesa as CEO. Marc Puig will remain executive chairman.

New phase

With this appointment, Puig’s Board of Directors is opening a new chapter in corporate governance. Marc Puig emphasizes that the separation of roles aligns with the highest standards of best practices for publicly traded companies. “I have worked closely with José Manuel for over 20 years and am convinced that his talent, leadership, and vision make him the ideal person to become CEO of Puig,” said Puig.

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