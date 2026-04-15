PFAS investigation spells bad news for Lululemon

An investigation has been launched in Texas into the presence of PFAS—so-called “forever chemicals” linked to health problems—in Lululemon’s athletic wear. Other fashion companies are also at risk.

Phased out

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated that the investigation will examine whether Lululemon’s athletic wear contains perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These substances are often present in products due to their water- and stain-repellent properties, but are also linked to serious health risks such as cancer and a weakened immune system.