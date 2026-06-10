Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Onitsuka Tiger becomes an independent entity within the Asics Group

icon
Fashion10 June, 2026

Onitsuka Tiger is separating from Asics and will operate independently starting January 2027. While Asics will remain the sole shareholder, the footwear and lifestyle brand will have its own management structure and greater autonomy.

Strong growth

The move is intended to give Onitsuka Tiger greater clout. While Asics is increasingly positioning itself as a performance-oriented sports brand, Onitsuka Tiger aims to further build its identity as a fashionable lifestyle label. The brand, known for its retro-inspired sneakers and Japanese heritage, is therefore officially stepping out of Asics’ shadow, reports Hypebeast.

More about... Fashion
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail