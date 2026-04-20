New CEO to put Van de Velde back on track for growth

Van de Velde, the lingerie group that owns Marie Jo, Prima Donna, and Sarda, is embracing change with a new CEO: Marc Dambremez is replacing Karel Verlinde, who has been at the helm for seven years. His background at Levi Strauss & Co. promises to bring a breath of fresh air.

Mission: brand relevance and speed

Van de Velde is bringing in a CEO who earned his stripes outside the lingerie industry: Over the past 15 years, Dambremez has held various roles at the American jeans brand Levi Strauss & Co. Most recently, he headed the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to that, he was active in the retail and real estate divisions of the denim label.