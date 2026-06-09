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Written by Pauline Neerman
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My Jewellery hires head of marketing from Otto

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Fashion9 June, 2026

My Jewellery has appointed Inge van Heumen as Head of Marketing. Prior to joining the company, Van Heumen served as Marketing & Sales Director at Otto for the Dutch market.

Building on Momentum

Van Heumen’s first few weeks at My Jewellery were marked by energy, pace, and ambition. She received a warm welcome and was immediately introduced to various brand initiatives, from new collections to eye-catching activations and multiple store openings, she shares on LinkedIn.

In her new role, she aims to contribute to the next phase of growth for the Dutch jewelry brand and build on the momentum that is already in place. For instance, My Jewellery opened a new store last weekend at the Wijnegem Shopping Center, near Antwerp.

For the past two years, Van Heumen was responsible for marketing and sales at Otto in the Netherlands. Prior to her time at Otto, she held various marketing and category roles at JDE, L’Oréal, and Albert Heijn.

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