Mr. Marvis has opened in Paris and is heading to Berlin and Vienna

The Dutch men’s clothing brand Mr Marvis has opened a flagship store in Paris. Several additional prestigious locations are planned for the retailer in the coming months.

The total now stands at 26

Mr Marvis recently opened a two-story flagship store on the famous Boulevard St Germain in the French capital. Co-founder Steven Vrendenbarg announced this on his LinkedIn account.

The retailer continues to expand its international operations. This summer, the retailer will also open a store in Berlin and later this year in Vienna. In the Benelux region, the chain recently opened additional stores in Zwolle and Bruges, with Den Bosch to follow soon.

Mr Marvis currently has 26 physical stores: 13 in the Netherlands, 6 in Belgium, 5 in Germany, 1 in the UK, and 1 in France.