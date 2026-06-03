Mango teams up with department store chain Coin for a growth spurt in Italy

Mango is entering into a strategic partnership with Coin to accelerate its growth in Italy: between September 2026 and the end of 2027, the Spanish fashion chain plans to open 22 new retail locations within the department store chain’s stores.

“Significant step”

Through this partnership, Mango will open shop-in-shops in selected Coin department stores across Italy, with sales areas ranging from 400 to 1,000 m². The new locations will carry the full range for women, men, and children. The first eight stores will open in 2026, including in Bari, Catania, and Rome. In 2027, the rollout will continue in northern Italy, including Genoa, Como, and Trieste, and Mango will strengthen its presence in Sicily and Sardinia.