Mango steps on the gas in France: 45 new stores in three years

Over the next three years, Mango plans to invest 66 million euros in opening 45 new stores in France. The Spanish fashion retailer already has more than 200 stores in the country.

Expansion in Italy, Turkey, and the UK as well

Mango has announced an investment of 66 million euros to open 45 new stores in France between 2026 and 2028, at a rate of 15 stores per year. In doing so, the Spanish chain will expand into ten new cities across the country. Part of the investment will also go toward modernizing existing stores. The planned store openings will create around 700 additional jobs, according to LSA.