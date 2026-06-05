Lululemon lowers its 2026 outlook due to headwinds in the U.S.

Lululemon is struggling in the U.S. due to controversy and criticism on social media. Despite its strong international growth, the sports leggings specialist has lowered its expectations for the 2026 fiscal year.

International expansion keeps the business afloat

In the first quarter, the Canadian group generated revenue of $2.47 billion (€2.27 billion), a 4% increase; however, at constant exchange rates, growth was limited to 2%. While revenue in North and South America fell by 3%, international operations grew by 22%.