Les Jumelles opens summer pop-up at Brussels Airport

The Antwerp-based fashion brand Les Jumelles is opening a pop-up store at Brussels Airport this summer. The label aims to capitalize on the large influx of vacationers and increase its visibility among an international audience.

“Airport looks”

The pop-up store will offer a selection of summer collections, accessories, and so-called “airport looks.” According to founder Magalie Aerts, the location aligns closely with the brand’s identity. “Travel and that summer feeling are deeply woven into Les Jumelles’ DNA. With this pop-up, we want to bring that feeling to life in a place where people set off for new destinations, create memories, and seek inspiration,” she says.

Les Jumelles is using the airport as a showcase for both Belgian and international travelers. According to the company, the store is intended not only to generate additional sales but also to enhance the brand experience. The pop-up reflects the brand’s recognizable style, with an emphasis on bold colors, feminine designs, and current fashion trends.

From June 3 through August 3, travelers can visit the pop-up store in the departure hall near Gates A, close to the Tintin statue. In addition to its own collections, Les Jumelles also sells a selection of external brands that align with the label’s positioning. This month, the retailer also opened a pop-up store in Amsterdam.