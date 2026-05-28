Les Jumelles opens a pop-up store in Amsterdam

The Belgian fashion and lifestyle chain Les Jumelles is opening a pop-up store in Amsterdam from 9 through 14 June. The pop-up will be located at Keizersgracht 349, in the heart of the Dutch capital.

Creating FOMO

With this pop-up store, Les Jumelles is further expanding its international visibility beyond its home market. The brand, which places a strong emphasis on fashion, a “feel-good” experience, and a prominent social media presence, is once again opting for a physical experience in a popular shopping street.

“I want to give customers the space to experience our brand identity,” founder Magalie Aerts explained at the RetailDetail Omnichannel & E-commerce Congress. “Pop-ups create FOMO—fear of missing out—and strengthen brand awareness.” In early April, the label already opened a fourth permanent store in Hasselt.