Le Printemps is cutting 229 jobs and closing its store in Rennes

The French department store chain Le Printemps is closing its location in the Alma shopping center in Rennes. At the same time, 229 jobs will be lost at the company, which employs nearly 3,000 people in total.

Persistent slowdown

In a press release, Le Printemps cites a “persistent slowdown in consumer goods sales,” a decline in purchasing power, and growing competition from fast fashion and the secondhand market. The announcement comes as no surprise: last month, the store in Brest closed its doors after 67 years.