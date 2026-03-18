Kiabi is expanding its online marketplace to Spain and Italy

Following a launch in France, Kiabi is accelerating its digital transformation with the further European rollout of its marketplace, which expands its product range to include third-party brands. Spain and Italy are first in line, with other countries to follow.

Ecosystem

On its marketplace, Kiabi is introducing additional product categories that complement its own range, thereby expanding the selection on the online platform. These include items related to children’s products, baby gear, and complementary products for the home and daily life, integrated into the website to provide a more complete shopping experience. In the coming months, Kiabi will gradually add more categories to further expand this ecosystem and strengthen its position as an increasingly comprehensive partner for families.

On the website, customers can easily identify products from third-party sellers thanks to a clear label on each product page. Orders containing a mix of items sold directly by Kiabi and marketplace products clearly distinguish the different origins in the shopping cart, ensuring a transparent experience. Third-party sellers are responsible for shipping, customer service, and handling complaints. They also determine the delivery terms and costs.